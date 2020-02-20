Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hometrust Bancshares an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $34,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,419 shares in the company, valued at $862,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 5,676 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $148,711.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,878 shares of company stock valued at $287,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 843,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $4,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $470.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Hometrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

