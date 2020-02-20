Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) rose 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 109,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 82,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $86.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

