Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.14-2.22 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.14-2.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.00. 2,130,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,200. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 135.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24.

Several brokerages have commented on HPP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

