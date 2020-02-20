Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.14-2.22 EPS.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.