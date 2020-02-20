IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Sells 232,052 Shares

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,979,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IHS Markit alerts:

On Thursday, January 16th, Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96.

INFO traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after buying an additional 627,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after buying an additional 128,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after buying an additional 309,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,705,000 after buying an additional 239,314 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,726,000 after buying an additional 981,960 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.