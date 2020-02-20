Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,697 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total transaction of $209,816.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,854.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,197 shares of company stock worth $1,345,987. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

Illumina stock opened at $303.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.82. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

