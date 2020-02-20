ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001406 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $953,112.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 18,309,791 coins and its circulating supply is 17,309,793 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

