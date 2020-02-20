Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Shares Down 5.9%

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.35, 4,477,015 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 651% from the average session volume of 595,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

