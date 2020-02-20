Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 190,038 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 190,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. 17,307,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,262,842. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

