Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 147,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 106,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter.

SPLB traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.41. 34,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,321. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

