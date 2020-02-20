Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 223 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $87.69. 144,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,922. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.12.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

