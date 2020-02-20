India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Trading 5.4% Higher

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 219,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 410,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in India Globalization Capital by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.