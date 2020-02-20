Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.06, 36,550 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 62,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $253.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

