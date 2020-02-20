Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Infosys by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289,108 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after buying an additional 10,844,235 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,061,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,963,000 after buying an additional 8,681,209 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,009,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,655,000 after buying an additional 2,317,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 662.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after buying an additional 2,059,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. 11,639,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,245,482. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.