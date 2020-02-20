Ink Market Capitalization Reaches $1.26 Million (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EXX, ZB.COM and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1,342.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.72 or 0.03018255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00146722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Exmo, HitBTC, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, EXX, LBank, Gate.io, Exrates, Coinrail and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.