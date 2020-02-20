Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Innovative Designs Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.46. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 17,500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and INSULTEX house wrap products for the building construction industry.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.