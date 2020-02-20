Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.5-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.42 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.59-0.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INOV. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from to in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

INOV stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.11. 809,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,638. Inovalon has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

