Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. 6,056,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,719,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $427.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

