Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

Input Capital Corp (CVE:INP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.73. Input Capital shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 37,087 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 million and a P/E ratio of -15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.74.

Get Input Capital alerts:

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Input Capital Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. It provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs of their farm. The company sells its products to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as in the Montana and North Dakota.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.