Insider Selling: Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $7,661,400.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, C James Koch sold 7,431 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,763.02.

On Monday, December 30th, C James Koch sold 4,495 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.02, for a total transaction of $1,708,189.90.

On Friday, December 20th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.48, for a total transaction of $3,684,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $3,677,700.00.

On Monday, December 16th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $3,713,200.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, C James Koch sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total transaction of $187,395.00.

SAM opened at $429.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.41 and a 200 day moving average of $384.12. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $258.34 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at about $14,105,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at about $10,868,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

