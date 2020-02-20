Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Sells 1,363 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,608 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,027,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,426,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,153,235,000 after acquiring an additional 813,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,268,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $781,457,000 after acquiring an additional 316,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $475,244,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $352,913,000 after acquiring an additional 499,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

