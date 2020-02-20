Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) SVP Sells 3,870 Shares of Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $127,826.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,375.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $33.05 on Thursday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth $675,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth $610,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,283,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 51.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSCT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

