Insider Selling: IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) EVP Sells 1,370 Shares of Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $110,065.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IHS Markit stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,235. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $81.65.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.