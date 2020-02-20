Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $42.79 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.85.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.