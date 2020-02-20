Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells 32,989 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 32,989 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $569,060.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,385,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,854.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Jared Grusd sold 28,544 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $487,816.96.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jared Grusd sold 38,960 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $741,408.80.

On Thursday, January 16th, Jared Grusd sold 22,574 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $411,524.02.

On Monday, December 16th, Jared Grusd sold 30,426 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $460,345.38.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 22,797,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,344,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $182,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snap by 16.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.