Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 97,859 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $1,690,024.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,881,997 shares in the company, valued at $49,772,088.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Jerry James Hunter sold 56,540 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $963,441.60.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $87,480.91.

On Thursday, January 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $151,641.00.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,797,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,344,160. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 60.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

