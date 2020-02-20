Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Sells 1,183 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $288,072.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Reshma Kewalramani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Reshma Kewalramani sold 4,692 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $1,029,284.04.

VRTX opened at $247.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.97.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,478,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43,408.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 108,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,815,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

