Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZION traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.25. 1,952,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

