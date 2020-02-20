Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Sells 42,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Roy Benhorin sold 42,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $4,499,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roy Benhorin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Roy Benhorin sold 16,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,521,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $2,400,960.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,287,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

