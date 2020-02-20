Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $194,039,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Lam Research by 401.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after buying an additional 294,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

LRCX traded down $5.36 on Thursday, reaching $328.49. 1,885,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,420. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.93. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

