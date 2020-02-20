Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

K stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $6,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

