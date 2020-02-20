Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 542,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,453,000 after purchasing an additional 140,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 7,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.13. 2,883,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,886. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

