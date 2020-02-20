Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 31,428 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

EMN traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.