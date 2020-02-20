Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $5.79 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 5,809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.17. 288,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,068. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $67.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

