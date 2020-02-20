Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.47. 2,482,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,924. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.32. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

