Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,982. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit