Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,982. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

