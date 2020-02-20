Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,071. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.23 and its 200 day moving average is $146.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

