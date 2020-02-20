Integrated Research (ASX:IRI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$2.84 ($2.01) and last traded at A$2.94 ($2.09), approximately 297,963 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.95 ($2.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.99.

Integrated Research Company Profile (ASX:IRI)

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, unified communication networks, and payment networks in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization's management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications that run on these platforms.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.