Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,585 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 329.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.45. 26,432,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,474,547. The company has a market capitalization of $282.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.75. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.