InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.86

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.859 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

InterContinental Hotels Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. InterContinental Hotels Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $71.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IHG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

