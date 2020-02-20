Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,077,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 4.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $93,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 95,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,921,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,640,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 116,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.02. 12,036,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,314,600. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

