Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Purchases 9,747 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,826 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 3.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.21% of Electronic Arts worth $65,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 69,922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,516,408 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $163,029,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Electronic Arts to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $530,972.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,694,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,236 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,122. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,515. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

