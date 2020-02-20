International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 890,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,956,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 89,075 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,469. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 45,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 548,234 shares of company stock valued at $73,120,570 and have sold 2,734 shares valued at $356,066. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

