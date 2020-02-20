Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 35.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,007. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,629 shares of company stock valued at $13,836,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.