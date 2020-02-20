Intrust Bank NA Purchases 1,832 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

NYSE BYD traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 108,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,987. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

