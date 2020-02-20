Intrust Bank NA Sells 479 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,716. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79.

A number of research firms have commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

