Intrust Bank NA Sells 92 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 80,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,684. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.