Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Invesco worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.92. 204,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,222. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

