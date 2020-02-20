Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.52-3.80 EPS.

Shares of IRET traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.42. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $85.24.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IRET shares. National Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.