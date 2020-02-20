Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Investview Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Investview shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 722,816 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Investview Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INVU)

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial technology organization. The company provides education and technology designed to assist individuals in navigating the financial markets. Its services include tools and research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that comprise instruction on the subjects of equities, options, FOREX, ETF's, and binary options.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.